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Governor draws attention to road improvement efforts

WXPR | By WAOW Television
Published June 24, 2026 at 6:24 AM CDT
Governor Tony Evers fills a pothole in Antigo
Larry Anderson
/
WAOW Television
Governor Tony Evers fills a pothole in Antigo

Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Antigo as part of his annual statewide "Pothole Patrol" tour, highlighting road improvements and the workers behind them.

Joined by Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Kristina Boardman, Evers worked alongside local public works crews filling potholes while discussing transportation investments across the state.

The governor says Wisconsin has repaired thousands of miles of roads since 2019, improving infrastructure in communities large and small.

Evers says the tour is also a chance to recognize the men and women who maintain Wisconsin's roads and remind drivers to slow down in work zones.
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Business & Economics roadsroad constructionEversGovernor EversTony EversAntigoWXPR News
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