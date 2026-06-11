Road work to impact traffic in Crandon

Road work in Crandon will shut down part of Highway 32 for much of the summer.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation expects construction to begin June 15th and be finished by late September.

Wisconsin 32 will be closed to through traffic between US 8 and the Crandon Railroad Overhead Bridge during construction.

A detour route will be in place.

The work will include new asphalt and storm sewer improvements.

Sidewalks, curbs, gutters and guardrails will be replaced.

Transportation officials ask that you plan ahead, allow extra time, and use caution in work zones.