Construction plans in downtown Eagle River

Eagle River’s Downtown Commercial District will be seeing construction starting today(8/31).

Four alleys and a parking lot are to be reconstructed.

The work will be done in phases.

Work on two alleys begins August 31st, with the others planned in late September or in early October.

There will be temporary restrictions on access to the alleys throughout the project.

Parking and deliveries may be limited or unavailable.

Detours and temporary changes to traffic routes are also expected as the project moves forward.

Businesses and property owners in the affected areas are encouraged to make alternative arrangements for deliveries, parking, dumpsters, and garbage collection as necessary.

Details on the planned construction schedule:

• Alley between Wall and Pine Streets, next to BMO Harris Bank: Earthwork will begin August 31, with paving anticipated in late September or early October. The alley will remain gravel for approximately one month during construction.

• Parking lot adjoining BMO Harris alley: Pulverizing and grading of the surface to begin August 31, with final chipsealing in spring 2027.

• Alley between Railroad and Main Streets, south of Wall Street: Construction is anticipated to begin in late September or early October.

• Alley between Main and First Streets, south of Wall Street: Construction is anticipated to begin in late September or early October.

Construction schedules are estimates and may be adjusted due to weather, site conditions, or other unforeseen circumstances. Updates will be posted on the City’s website as they become available.

For questions regarding the project or access during construction, contact Eagle River City Hall at 715-479-8682 or visit www.eagleriverwi.gov.