The Eagle River Farmers Market

Many communities in the Northwoods hold weekly farmers markets offering a wide variety of fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods and more.

In WXPR’s new seasonal series “Rooted Up North”, we’re highlighting our local farmers markets and sharing what you’ll be able to find.

In this episode, Katie Thoresen talks with Eagle River Revitalization Executive Director Karen Margelofsky about the Eagle River Farmer’s Market.

Margelofsky encourages people to get to the farmers market early as produce tends to sell out quickly.

They accept WIC/Senior Voucher/Aspirus RX Voucher/SNAP Approved Market

Need a little inspiration for the food you find at the farmers market? Buffy's Northwoods Kitchen is bringing you some recipe ideas all summer long.

Buffy's Rhubarb BBQ Sauce

3 cups chopped rhubarb

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2-3 garlic cloves peeled

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 Tablespoons Mustard (whatever style you like)

1/2-1 teaspoon hot sauce

1/2 teaspoon paprika (use smoked or hot paprika if you like)

Dump all the ingredients into a heavy bottomed sauce pan and bring to a boil over medium high heat, stirring often, reduce heat to medium low so the mixture bubbles a bit, stirring regularly so the sauce doesn't stick, for 20-25 minutes or until rhubarb is very soft.

Using an immersion/stick blender or a blender, blend until the sauce is smooth, taste and add salt and pepper if desired.

Yield: about 1 1/2 cups

Store in a covered container up to one week in the fridge.