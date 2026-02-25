Eagle River Pickleball Association looks for land to build new 10-court outdoor facility

In the summertime during peak playing hours, pickleball players are sometimes waiting 20 minutes for court time at Riverview Park in Eagle River.

“Pickleball is currently the fastest growing sport in the country, and the North Woods is a reflection of that trend as well,” said Denny Erardi, the Vice President of the Eagle River Pickleball Association and chairperson of the new court development committee.

Built around 2009, Erardi says, in addition to the wait times, the current courts don’t have much space behind the baselines or between courts. There’s also limited parking.

The association is looking for about 1.5 to 2 acres of land within three to five miles of downtown Eagle River to build 10 state-of-the-art outdoor pickleball courts. Erardi says it would ideally have water and electricity easily accessible.

“We're actively looking for property right now, and ideally it would be delightful if somebody wanted to donate that property or make a nominal sale, something less than fair market value, but we're prepared for that not to happen and to need to come out of pocket to purchase to purchase land,” said Erardi.

Erardi is asking anyone that might have land to donate or sell to please contact the association:

Denny Erardi

Vice President – ERPA & Chairperson of the New Court Development Committee

dcerardi@comcast.net

925-785-8953

OR

Jane Jones

President – ERPA and member of the New Court Development Committee

Janiejones10@icloud.com

The courts will be open to the public. Erardi says they hope to cater to kids and potentially partner with local schools.

The association would retain exclusive used during certain times of day.

“Typically, that's like 8:00 to 11:00 would be for use by our members on an exclusive basis, but if there were courts open, other people can come,” said Erardi. “Frankly, to join the association is $25 a year, so that's really not a very high bar to keep people from becoming members. Anybody can become a member.”

Erardi says the news courts are important for not only growing the sport, but the community.

“I would venture to say that for most people who come play pickleball, certainly the exercise and the competition is important, but the camaraderie and the socializing and the going out to eat before and after, that's super important as well,” said Erardi.

Pickleball Courts can also bring in visitors, with some planning vacations around them.

“We believe, while we haven't quantified that, we believe that from a quality standpoint, that's a huge driver,” said Erardi. “The same would be said for if I'm the owner of Kickback or Honey Bear or the coffee shops or any of the merchants in downtown, the idea of driving more people to downtown than we have currently, we believe that'll be attractive as well.”

