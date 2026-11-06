Grants to improve internet access awarded in Price, Vilas and Iron Counties

Projects in Price, Vilas and Iron Counties are among those approved statewide for funding to improve high speed internet service.

The Governor’s office and the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin said nearly $58-million-dollars will help expand access to high-speed internet in unserved communities.

“Access to high-speed internet is a necessity, not a luxury, which is why my administration and I have worked hard over the past eight years to ensure folks and families have the reliable, affordable high-speed internet they need and deserve, regardless of their ZIP code,” said Gov. Evers. “That work has paid off with 428,000 homes and businesses now having new or improved service, and I’m thrilled we’re getting more funding out the door so we can continue our work to close the digital divide here in Wisconsin.”

The funding comes through the State Broadband Expansion Grant Program.

The PSC awarded grant funding to 46 projects that will provide new or improved service to more than 18,000 locations across the state.

The 2026 State Broadband Expansion Grant round is intended to close gaps by reaching locations not served by the federally funded Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, as well as providing improved broadband service to unserved areas that lack speeds of 100/20 Mbps in the state.

The Wisconsin Broadband Office estimates that after removing locations set to receive improved fiber and fixed wireless service through BEAD or other programs, at least 30,000 locations in Wisconsin remain unserved. The 2026 State Broadband Expansion Grant Program will help close this gap, but remaining locations require infrastructure funding and stand to benefit from additional State Broadband Expansion Grant Program funds.

The full list of the new award recipients can be found here.