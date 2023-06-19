Raptor Education Group in Antigo offers summer tours

If you've ever wanted an up-close look at the birds of prey, now's your chance.

The Raptor Education Group (REGI) is offering tours all summer to learn about these birds and more.

Tours have already soared off. Tourists will be able to see these birds up-close, hold them on a glove, and of course, learn about their natural history.

"Even if they are kind of out in the woods away from maybe our minds and eyesight, every little decision we make has a serious impact on their health and livelihood," said Samantha Brooks, a wildlife educator with REGI.

REGI hopes these tours can help people understand how taking care of the environment can have a big impact on their habitats.

Also being able to take that knowledge to your backyard where you can spot and identify the birds that are on your feeder or up in the skies.

Tours run until August 27th and they'll be offered on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. You can contact REGI at (715)-623-4015 or visit their website.