YMCA of the Northwoods building in Rhinelander closed for the week

WXPR | By John Burton
Published September 1, 2025 at 7:13 AM CDT
YMCA of the Northwoods Facebook

Those looking to get in a workout or a swim may need to find a new place to do it September 1st through the 5th.

The YMCA of the Northwoods building in Rhinelander will be closed through September 5th for a big maintenance project.

A major HVAC installation will be underway, which will include putting a crane on the roof.

To ensure everyone’s safety, all programs and services will be closed.

That includes 24/7 access and School Age Childcare.

The Y plans to reopen September 6th.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
