YMCA of the Northwoods building in Rhinelander closed for the week
Those looking to get in a workout or a swim may need to find a new place to do it September 1st through the 5th.
The YMCA of the Northwoods building in Rhinelander will be closed through September 5th for a big maintenance project.
A major HVAC installation will be underway, which will include putting a crane on the roof.
To ensure everyone’s safety, all programs and services will be closed.
That includes 24/7 access and School Age Childcare.
The Y plans to reopen September 6th.