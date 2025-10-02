Potential YMCA presence in the Lakeland area under study

The YMCA of the Northwoods is exploring steps for a possible expansion into the Lakeland area. It would come through a partnership with Lakeland Fitness & Golf Center.

The potential team-up between the two would be through an expansion of the current Lakeland Fitness facility. The YMCA of the Northwoods says they have been invited by the Woodruff fitness center to meet about the possibility.

The Y's CEO Linda May says the project could make healthy living more accessible.

“Exploring a potential Lakeland YMCA is a natural extension of our commitment to making healthy living and community connection more accessible,” said May. “We are grateful for the invitation from Lakeland leaders and the Lakeland Fitness & Golf Center and look forward to engaging the community in this process.”