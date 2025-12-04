Firefighters hope wreaths will provide a fire safety reminder during the Holiday season

As lights are being hung this holiday, fire officials across north central Wisconsin are bringing back a familiar reminder about safety.

Around this time of year, you can find green-lit wreaths displayed in front of fire stations across Wisconsin, in hopes of a fire free season.

"The idea is to have people focus on fire safety during the holiday season,” says Corey Smith, Antigo Fire Chief.

Going up right before Thanksgiving to after the new year, the wreath holds green lights with only one white light in honor of fallen heroes.

But each time a building catches fire during this time, a green light will be replaced by a red one.

"We average 4 to 6 red bulbs a year. So hopefully we can get back down to 2 or less,” says Smith.

"We have seen it fully green in a while so that'll be nice to see,” says Kyle Lawton, Wausau Firefighter and Paramedic.

Antigo Fire Chief Corey Smith says the wreaths are a visible reminder to stay fire safe, during the holiday season.

"We want people to come by the stations and keep track of that and see do we have a red bulb…do we not have a red bulb. And hopefully we end the season with having zero red bulb,” says Smith.

Fire officials say that many holiday hazards are preventable.

"A big one is just if you're cooking you know…stay in the kitchen, stay vigilant. Don't leave, make sure you use timers…you wanna inspect your Christmas lights for broken bulbs, wires...anything like that,” says Lawton.

"You're decorating safely. You're keeping real Christmas trees watered and keeping them from drying out,” says Smith.

In addition, Wausau Firefighter and Paramedic Kyle Lawton also recommends using space heaters properly and getting furnaces checked before firing up for the season to prevent future fire situations.

"Just hoping that everybody has a safe and happy holiday season and enjoy family time and do so safely,” says Smith.

Fire officials say staying alert with decorations and while cooking can keep the wreaths glowing green all season long.