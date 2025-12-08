Festival of Trees launches in Minocqua

Holiday cheer is taking over the Northwoods as Minocqua unveiled a fast-growing community tradition.

The Festival of Trees is lighting up Minocqua bringing local businesses, nonprofits, and families together, with 50 trees lighting up the city.

An opening ceremony was held Friday.

What started with one family’s passion for Christmas has now grown into a tradition embracing the entire Northwoods.

“We love Christmas and we love our community. And we thought, how do we bring everybody together in a way that is creative, fun, festive, and brings everybody together," says Kelly Knobeck, The Bottle Bean Owner.

Now considered one of the newest hometown traditions, the Festival of Trees stretches from The Bottle Bean all the way to the Minocqua Police Department — each tree decorated by a small business or nonprofit celebrating the season in their own style.

“It’s becoming a hometown tradition. So we just feel really humbled and blessed," says Kelly.

The festival not only highlights local organizations, but also brings a little friendly competition.

“We present awards for Most Traditional, Most Unique, Best Representation of Your Business, and Crowd Vote — which the judges have no part in. It’s all the people’s votes," says Kelly.

Participants go all in on the decorations.

"I would say most memorable would be the ones, and multiple have done this with sound, music and moving parts," says Kelly.

"Judging is hard," says Tyler Knobeck, The Bottle Bean Owner.

Kelly adding, "I don't know if we could pick one."

Organizers encourage visitors of all ages to stop by.

This year’s event will include Santa visits, Nutcracker dancers, free cookies, and plenty of drink options — from hot cocoa to holiday cocktails.

“Festive fun for everybody," says Kelly.

The opening ceremony was Friday, but the trees will remain on display through the end of the year.