New St. Germain skating rink to be debuted to the community

WXPR | By John Burton
Published December 12, 2025 at 6:48 AM CST
Skating rink under the St. Germain pavillion
St. Germain Fire and Rescue
Skating rink under the St. Germain pavillion

A community event Friday (Dec 12) will celebrate a new ice rink in St. Germain.

The rink is under the pavilion in St. Germain.

A barrier was put down under the pavilion, and the St. Germain Fire Department has been building up the ice in recent weeks.

Netting has also been installed around the rink.

A community event to open the ice rink for this season takes place at 6:00 p.m.

At the event, they will share usage details for the rink.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be provide by the St. Germain Northwoods Lions Club.
Community St. Germainiceice skatingWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
John Burton
