New St. Germain skating rink to be debuted to the community

A community event Friday (Dec 12) will celebrate a new ice rink in St. Germain.

The rink is under the pavilion in St. Germain.

A barrier was put down under the pavilion, and the St. Germain Fire Department has been building up the ice in recent weeks.

Netting has also been installed around the rink.

A community event to open the ice rink for this season takes place at 6:00 p.m.

At the event, they will share usage details for the rink.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be provide by the St. Germain Northwoods Lions Club.