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Volunteers needed to help certify tracking dogs

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 19, 2026 at 6:40 AM CDT
Newbold Fire Department
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Tracking dog in Newbold

Tracking dogs can help find missing people, but they need to prove their skills

The Town of Newbold Fire Department needs volunteers for the department’s K9’s to look for.

They want volunteer tracklayers who will spend the day with them, walking roughly a mile at a time through varying conditions.

Then you stay put for one to three hours while the K9 looks for you.

It’s part of the recertification testing for the K9’s taking place June 5th through the 7th.

Over 18 is preferred, but teens could participate with parental permission.

Contact the Newbold Fire Department for more information.

You can also find a survey on the Newbold Fire Department’s Facebook page.
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John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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