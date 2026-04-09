Rhinelander police dog ready for retirement

Beloved K-9 Odin of the Rhinelander Police Department will retire on May 1. His handler, Capt. Chad Brown, is in his 24th year as a police officer. Nineteen of those years have been spent in the city of Rhinelander.

"Odin has been invaluable to the City of Rhinelander, his whole life is work, that's it," Brown said. "He doesn't really understand what his job is, he just knows he has a job and he loves doing it."

Brown was paired with Odin in 2018, but says it has felt like only a year that he's had him.

"It is hard to believe that he is going to be retiring," Brown said. "I am happy for him that he gets to be just a dog, but mentally he wants to continue to be a police officer."

Odin was raised in Holland and trained with Brown in Iron Ridge, Wisconsin. Certified in narcotic detection and patrol work, Brown says he helped locate wandering elderly, fleeing criminals and drugs off the street.

Odin, along with K-9 Jason, handled by Officer Mark Raddatz are the two K-9s that serve Rhinelander Police.

K-9 Odin will have his retirement ceremony Friday, May 1, at 10:30 a.m. in Rhinelander City Hall.