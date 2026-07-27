Reopening of Hodag Dome in Rhinelander delayed

Hopes had been to reopen the Hodag Dome in Rhinelander this week, but that’s been pushed back again.

Plans are now to reopen the facility to the public on August 10th.

Repairs have been underway to the track and the tennis-pickleball courts.

Crews were finishing the last two layers on the track last week and adding another coat of paint to the courts.

In a Facebook Post from the Hodag Dome, it was said the surfaces will last longer if they’re allowed more time to cure, leading to the decision to delay the Hodag Dome reopening to August 10th.

The School District of Rhinelander calls the Hodag Dome the largest air-supported high school dome in the nation.