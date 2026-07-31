Saluting Heroes Balloon Rally begins Friday near Rhinelander

The Oneida County Fair isn't the only event going on in Rhinelander this weekend. The Saluting Heroes Balloon Rally will be filling the sky with color over the Hodag Country fest grounds and it's all for a good cause.

"We have about 20 balloons, including six special shapes. These are really extreme balloons you're not going to see ever again in the area," said Steve Woller, head of hot air balloons.

The picture of the sky lined with balloons mesmerizes the public. But it's the purpose of the event that makes it so meaningful.

"We have various funds that go out, but our primary goal is Camp American Legion. They've been serving veterans for 100 years in Oneida County in Lake Tomahawk," said Nancy Woller, Event Coordinator.

Camp American Legion gives free stays to veterans and their families at a scenic lakeside setting.

"Wanting to maintain that completely free resource for our Wisconsin veterans, we operate 90% off donations, (and) grants. Keeping it free for Wisconsin residents is a really important part of our mission," said Kristy Beausoleil, Office Manager at Camp American Legion.

After last year's balloon rally, Steve and Nancy gave $30,000 to the camp which was used to create a brand new cabin. The Wollers believe in serving those who served first.

"His father and my father are veterans. I just think about the veterans that have to leave their families behind to serve their country. We want them to come back, embrace their family, enjoy their family, and have that time to heal," said Nancy Woller.

The entire event is put on by volunteers, with funds going towards another cabin at Camp American Legion. Funds will also go to agencies like the Lions Club, Pine Lake Fire Department, and more. You can find details of all the fun happening here.

Gates open at 4 P.M. on Friday, July 31. On top of the balloons, there will be live music, food vendors, bounce houses, arts and crafts, tethered balloon rides and much more.