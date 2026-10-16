Former Rhinelander Mayor Dick Johns dies at age 93

A man who spent 54 years in Rhinelander City Government, including more than a decade as mayor, has died.

Dick Johns died this week at the Wisconsin VA Home in King at the age of 93.

Johns had joined the Rhinelander City Council in 1964, and was named Mayor to fill an unexpired term in 2005.

He was re-elected three times, leaving the post in 2018.

Johns spoke to WXPR when he made the decision to leave office.

“I've had a good run at it,” said Johns at the time.“There's been a lot of good things that I've accomplished and been involved in accomplishing. There's been very good people to work with. I had a lot of connections in Madison in the early days and do things for the community.”

When leaving office, Johns said accomplishments for the city including the making of West Side Park and upgrades at Hodag Park.

He was at the founding and operation of the Tri-County Human Service Center, providing mental health services.

He said a major improvement during his term was getting the funding for a new $28 million dollar wastewater facility which will serve the community for decades, and many other grant-funded programs among others.

A visitation for Dick Johns will be held at the Carlson Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 21 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with a memorial service to be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 22 at Zion Lutheran Church.