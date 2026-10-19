Change in leadership for Antigo Board of Education

The Antigo Board of Education held a special meeting at Antigo High School last week to reelect its officers, and discuss the future of the McKenna Aquatic Center.

Five school board members requested the meeting in a letter last week to reelect a new president, vice president, treasurer and clerk of the board.

President of the Antigo School District Foundation Tom Koss believes a re-election would help with preserving the Aquatic Center.

“I think that a new board, the administrators, the officers, would look more openly at information that’s available, and would take it more seriously," Koss said. "And truly try to do what’s best, both financially and for the community.”

The motions for re-election passed, with the most notable being former clerk Mike Parizek getting elected as the board’s new president.

In addition to reelecting members on the board, two key motions were passed on what role the district has in maintaining the Aquatic Center, and who has the authority to close the pool.

The board ruled that Antigo School District will be in charge of maintaining the Aquatic Center, and that it can only be closed to the students or the community, with the approval of the school board or YMCA if there’s an immediate threat to health and safety of individuals.

A third motion to put the McKenna Aquatic Center on the capital improvement plan got pushed to Monday.

Koss says he’s hopeful that the Aquatic Center can stay open as developments continue.

“It is so cool to have the Aquatic Center open again, and to go in there and to watch the kids practice and adults and therapy," Koss said. "It’s cool and we should work hard to maintain it and keep it, in my opinion.”