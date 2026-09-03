Aquatic center at the Unified School District of Antigo shut down

The status of the Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center in Antigo faced new developments on Tuesday that have the schools swim teams scrambling for a temporary home.

The district is demanding $150,000 and the donors are willing to give it, but first need answers on the whereabouts of the $100,000 they gave that isn’t accounted for. The standstill means the pool was to be closed, starting Tuesday, to community activities only. But something has changed.

"The varsity girls swim coach arrived at the facility (Tuesday), and saw that there was a sign on the door that said: the facility is closed until further notice," said Andrew Tainter, Head Coach of the Penguins Swim Club in Antigo.

The swim team is left scrambling for space.

"The varsity coach is trying to secure pool access to other communities. Tonight they are busing to Tomahawk," said Tainter.

The closure is contrary to what the school board voted on last week.

"It was supposed to be closed to the community and not to our sports teams, our swim teams. The school board did not give that directive, and I'm not sure why it is closed to everybody currently," said Mike Parizek, Member of the Union School District of Antigo Board of Education.

The reason for the abrupt closure might be the school's contract with the YMCA.

"I received an email about 10:30 P.M. on Monday night from the superintendent saying that we are to cease operations. We had no access to the pool after that," said Bryan Bailey, President and CEO of the Woodson YMCA.

The YMCA has been contracted for day-to-day operations of the pool for the past three and a half years. But that contract has now been ended.

"They don't have people to guard it or the right regulations to keep the pool in operation without our contract, which they ceased," said Bailey.

Thursday night the district is hosting a sub committee meeting, and agenda line D under board action reads: Discussion and possible action on authorization to District Administration to seek and secure alternative locations for District scheduled events.

Locals wonder: if the school board was committed to allowing access to the swim teams, why is the district now seeking new locations?

"Whose in control? Is the administration reporting to the board, or is the board doing the will of the administration," said Tainter.

The meeting is open to the public and starts at 6 P.M. from the Media Tech room in the High School.

