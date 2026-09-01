Questions over funding for aquatic center in Antigo

Earlier this year the Antigo School District told the community that the Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center needed additional funds to stay operational.

Despite large community efforts, the district had voted to disband community activities in the aquatic center unless the community could raise another $150,000 by the end of August.

The problem is the community gave $100,000 to the district this July, and don't know what it was used for.

"We were told at a meeting last week that there is no money, the accounts are negative. When we saw a budget, it doesn't even show the $100,000 being received. I have no idea what's happened to it," said Tom Koss, President of the Foundation of Unified School District of Antigo.

Donors are left wondering where their past donations have gone.

"We can't answer their questions. They say ‘Where did my money go? Is it accomplishing what we intended?’ Now I can't say, 'yes it is,'" said Koss.

The community is also asking: why is the cost of operation rising at a strange rate?

"The district is now claiming that their costs to operate this thing are pretty close to double what it cost last year to operate the pool," said Koss.

Last year the annual cost was $539,727. This year, it's estimated to cost $1,000,000. The $150,000 was due Monday, but Koss says it won't be delivered until the end of this week. Still, the community understands the value of the pool.

"There is no way for our citizens, our students, to even get a swim lesson if this facility isn't here," said Koss.

The pause on all community activities was scheduled to take effect September 1st, but the doors will remain open for club and swim team practices.