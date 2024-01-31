Schuman pleads guilty to battery in Vilas County

A Northwoods man accused of assaulting women has pled guilty in court in Vilas County.

Just days before his Vilas County trial was scheduled to begin, Frank Schuman pled guilty to one count of substantial battery.

He now faces up to three and a half years in prison, but could get a stiffer penalty because the charge features a domestic abuse modifier.

It's one of a few such indicants that Schuman is facing - he has faced similar charges in Oneida and Outagamie Counties as well.

Northwoods law enforcement issued a be on the lookout for him in early 2023, saying they believed he had multiple victims.

After that BOLO, at least one additional woman came forward claiming he had assaulted her.

He faces sentencing for the Vilas County charges in mid-March.