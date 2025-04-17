Tomahawk area woman pleads not guilty in stabbing death of husband

A Tomahawk area woman pleads not guilty to charges including first degree reckless homicide in the stabbing death of her husband in the Lincoln County Town of Bradley.

50-year-old Richard ‘Ricky’ Sanderson died in January at a hospital in Tomahawk.

He had been taken there after a report of a man who had been injured in his chest and had shortness of breath.

44-year-old Michelle Sanderson appeared in Lincoln County Circuit Court Wednesday.

The judge rejected a motion to dismiss charges.

Sanderson then waived a preliminary hearing on the reckless homicide charge, as well as counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

All the charges carry domestic abuse enhancers.

After the judge found enough evidence for the case to move forward, Sanderson entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

The judge set a scheduling conference for the case for May 22nd.

Sanderson is being held on $250,000 cash bond.