Competency hearing ordered for Merrill man accused of killing his father

A competency hearing has been ordered for a Merrill man accused of murdering his father.

A Lincoln County judge set a competency hearing for September 22nd for 26-year-old Austin Stevenson.

48-year-old John Stevenson was found dead in March after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to request for a welfare check in the Township of Corning.

That’s after John Stevenson didn’t show up to work and hadn’t been heard from.

Austin Stevenson is being held on a $250-thousand-dollar bond.

He’s charged with first-degree intentional homicide and burglary.