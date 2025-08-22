Marathon County business targeted by scammer loses more than $100-thousand worth of maple syrup

A maple syrup business in Marathon County lost $108-thousand in product to an apparent scammer.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, a warrant has been issued for a New York woman on a charge of theft by false representation more than $100-thousand.

The Marathon County business was contacted by a person claiming to want to buy a large quantity of maple syrup for a restaurant chain.

A deal was struck for more than 2-thousand gallons of maple syrup at $50 a gallon.

The syrup was shipped to New York, but payment was never received.

It turned out the woman used the name of a restaurant chain employee but didn’t actually work there.

Some of the syrup later turned up at a discount store.