Progress seen in dealing with concerns at Wisconsin's juvenile corrections facilities in Lincoln County

State officials are celebrating progress in dealing with problems with Wisconsin’s juvenile corrections facilities in Lincoln County.

Conditions at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake schools had led to a court appointed monitor due to maltreatment of those in custody.

That monitor conducted regular visits to assess how the Department of Corrections was doing in complying with court ordered requirements to improved conditions.

During the monitor’s most recent visit to Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools, the team conducted 66 interviews with staff and youth.

The report notes that youth attitudes were positive, and staff continued to provide an exceptionally clean and safe environment.

“Leadership and staff have demonstrated sustained commitment to improving the conditions and daily experiences of youth and employees,” the monitor wrote. “Over the years, (DOC has) faced significant challenges, yet they have successfully navigated them while achieving meaningful reforms.”

Governor Tony Evers says full compliance has been reached with all 50 of the court-ordered reforms at the schools.

In a press release, the Governor’s Office says that’s a critical first step to the schools no longer being under regular court monitoring.

“Closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake and building new youth facilities so we can move kids closer to home safely and responsibly has been a top priority for me and my administration even before I took office as governor. And today is a milestone accomplishment in our work toward turning the page on the troubled history of these institutions and closing them for good,” said Gov. Evers.

“This is the culmination of years' worth of hard work, a consistent commitment to treatment and rehabilitation, and earnest dedication to repairing relationships and rebuilding trust, most especially by the staff at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake and DOC leadership. These folks have been doing extraordinary work to implement reforms and improve safety, treatment, and care.”

The DOC must continue to maintain substantial compliance over the course of several consecutive monitor reports in order to eventually petition the court to no longer require regular monitoring and supervision.

Ultimately, the plan is for the facilities to be closed and converted to adult institutions.

That would allow youth to be moved to new facilities closer to their home communities.

A new juvenile facility is expected to open near Milwaukee next year, although more such facilities will be needed.