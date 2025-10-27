© 2025 WXPR
Suspect in Merrill murder case found incompetent

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 27, 2025 at 6:45 AM CDT
Pixabay.com QuinceMedia

Court proceedings will be on pause for a Merrill man accused of murdering his father.

A judge has ruled 26-year-old Austin Stevenson is not mentally competent at this time.

Hopes are that his competency can be restored, but court proceedings will be suspended for now.

Austin Stevenson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and burglary.

48-year-old John Stevenson was found dead in March after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for a welfare check in the Township of Corning.

That’s after John Stevenson didn’t show up to work and hadn’t been heard from.
