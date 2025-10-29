Mental disease or defect plea in St. Germain murder case
A St. Germain man alters his plea in the stabbing death of his sister.
57-year-old James Johnson is now pleading not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
A Vilas County judge ordered an evaluation, and the case will be on hold while that takes place.
A status conference is scheduled in January.
Johnson is accused in the stabbing death of 61-year-old Kelly Johnson.
She was found dead March 21st in the Town of Cloverland.
Johnson is being held on a $1-million-dollar cash bond.