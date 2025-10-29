© 2025 WXPR
Mental disease or defect plea in St. Germain murder case

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 29, 2025 at 7:10 AM CDT
James Johnson
James Johnson

A St. Germain man alters his plea in the stabbing death of his sister.

57-year-old James Johnson is now pleading not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

A Vilas County judge ordered an evaluation, and the case will be on hold while that takes place.

A status conference is scheduled in January.

Johnson is accused in the stabbing death of 61-year-old Kelly Johnson.

She was found dead March 21st in the Town of Cloverland.

Johnson is being held on a $1-million-dollar cash bond.
Crime & Courts St. GermainmurderVilas CountyVilas County CourtWXPR News
