Mental disease or defect plea in St. Germain murder case

A St. Germain man alters his plea in the stabbing death of his sister.

57-year-old James Johnson is now pleading not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

A Vilas County judge ordered an evaluation, and the case will be on hold while that takes place.

A status conference is scheduled in January.

Johnson is accused in the stabbing death of 61-year-old Kelly Johnson.

She was found dead March 21st in the Town of Cloverland.

Johnson is being held on a $1-million-dollar cash bond.