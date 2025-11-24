Former Wausau Fire Division Chief enters plea in drug case

A former Division Chief in the Wausau Fire Department accused of stealing hundreds of vials of pain medication has entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

Jared Thompson faces three counts of misconduct in public office and two misdemeanors for theft of movable property after investigators say he took nearly 1,100 vials of fentanyl and hydromorphone from the department.

Officials believe the thefts may have started in early 2024. Co-workers blew the whistle on him earlier this year after finding signs of drug use in a station bathroom, including bloody gauze and tamper seals.

Others also noticed the 46-year-old coming in on his off days, then finding pain medications missing from ambulances. As suspicions grew, the department conducted an audit of all pain medications, which showed more than 1,000 vials were missing. For comparison, the Department purchased approximately 11 vials of hydromorphone and approximately 92 vials of fentanyl in 2023.

Thompson entered the plea during a hearing on Friday. A judge then set a pre-trial conference for December 17th. He is free on a $25,000 signature bond with several conditions, including a full no-contact order with the City of Wausau.

Charges against Thompson were announced in late August. City officials confirm his last day of employment with the city was September 16th.