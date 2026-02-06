Wisconsin Supreme Court to livestream oral arguments

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will livestream oral arguments before the court next week.

The decision comes as Wisconsin’s C-SPAN type service to cover government a court proceedings remains offline.

WisconsinEye went dark last year because of funding problems, although efforts to raise funds to restore the service are ongoing.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to livestream on the Wisconsin Court System homepage, to give the public a simple way to follow proceedings.

“Transparency is fundamental to the rule of law, and we are committed to ensuring people can continue to follow the work of their Supreme Court,” said Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Jill Karofsky.

The oral arguments to be livestreamed happen February 10th and 11th.

The Court will continue to work cooperatively with WisconsinEye so the hearings will also be available on its platform and preserved in its archives when possible.

Audio access to Supreme Court proceedings will continue.

Recordings of oral arguments have been publicly available since 1997 and will remain available on the Wisconsin Court System website.