Jury duty scam being seen in Oneida County

Scammers claiming you missed jury duty made some calls in Oneida County.

The sheriff’s office says the calls claim to be from “Deputy Campbell”.

There is no such deputy in Oneida County.

Rhinelander Police say the scammers ask people to pay for their warrant over the phone.

They stress that at no time will the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office or Rhinelander Police ask you to pay for warrants over the phone or ask you to pay with gift cards.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office had recommendations if you get such a call.

• Do not provide any personal information

• Do not send money or gift cards

• Hang up immediately

If you have questions or would like to verify information, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office directly using their official phone number.