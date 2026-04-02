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Antigo man arrested in crash that killed two in Marathon County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 2, 2026 at 6:52 AM CDT

An Antigo man has been taken into custody in a deadly crash last fall.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested 37-year-old Adam Borchardt in a fatal crash last September.

Shirley Erickson and Arlen Erickson died in the crash on State Highway 52 near Forest Lawn Road in the Town of Wausau.

The Sheriff’s Office says Borchardt is being held in the Marathon County Jail on two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

The arrest follows months of investigative work, including extensive crash reconstruction efforts by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and toxicology analysis by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.
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Crime & Courts Marathon County Sheriff's Officefataltraffic fatalityfatalitiesWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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