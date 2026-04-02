Investigation leads to child pornography arrest in Lincoln County

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for Possession of Child Pornography in Lincoln County.

Investigators got word of potential criminal activity from the Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives were able to identify a location and a suspect.

A search warrant was executed Wednesday morning in the Town of Merrill, and a 59-year-old man was arrested.

Investigators say there is no information to suggest the suspect victimized anyone in the community.

The investigation is ongoing.