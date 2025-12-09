Governor signs law to protect kids targeted by 'sextortion'

Gov. Tony Evers signed "Bradyn's Law", Monday, creating a new crime of sexual extortion in Wisconsin.

The law is named after D.C. Everest Junior High student Bradyn Bohn.

Bohn was 15-years-old when he took his own life, earlier this year, as a result of a sexual extortion, or “sextortion,” scheme.

"Today is an important day to remember Bradyn as we honor him and his memory," Evers said. "We will be able to hold bad actors responsible for reprehensible behavior."

2025 Wisconsin Act 48:



Creates a new crime of sexual extortion;

Includes graduated penalties on offenses depending on the actor, the act, the victim’s actions, or the victim’s age; and

Modifies and expands the crime victim compensation program, including by adding a victim’s suicide or attempted suicide to the list of acts that may be compensated by DOJ.

Bradyn's parents, Brittney and Luke Bird, expressed gratitude for the support received. "Bradyn’s Law ensures harsh penalties for those who exploit Wisconsin children online," they said.

The FBI defines sextortion as a crime where offenders coerce minors to send explicit images, using them for extortion. From October 2022 to March 2023, reports of sextortion incidents involving minors increased by over 20 percent compared to the previous year.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force shared resources for online safety. They noted a rise in sextortion-related tips, with 237 cybertips received in 2024, up from 176 in 2023.

Reports of potential child exploitation in Wisconsin can be made through the Speak Up, Speak Out system. For emergencies, call 911.

For suicide thoughts, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.