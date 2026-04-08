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Trial set in Vilas County killing

WXPR | By John Burton
Published April 8, 2026 at 6:54 AM CDT
James Johnson
James Johnson

A trial has been set for a St Germain man accused of killing his sister.

57-year-old James Johnson previously pled not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

At a status conference Tuesday, a Vilas County Judge set a trial on the matter for February 9th of 2027, with a final pre-trial conference December 15th.

Johnson is accused in the stabbing death of 61-year-old Kelly Johnson.

She was found dead March 21st of 2025 in the Town of Cloverland.

Johnson is charged with first degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon.
Crime & Courts
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
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