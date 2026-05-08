Involuntary medication approved for suspect in Lincoln County killing

A judge has approved involuntary administration of medications for a Merrill man accused in the murder of his father.

26-year-old Austin Stevenson was accused of killing 48-year-old John Stevenson in March of 2025.

John Stevenson was found shot to death after the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a request for a welfare check in the Township of Corning.

That’s after John Stevenson didn’t show up to work and hadn’t been heard from.

Austin Stevenson had previously been declared mentally incompetent, and court proceedings in the murder case are on hold.

A judge approved the order for involuntary medication after a hearing this week in Lincoln County Circuit Court.