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Woman accused of misusing Forest County Humane Society funds pleads not guilty

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 16, 2026 at 7:28 AM CDT
Forest County Humane Society
Forest County Humane Society
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Forest County Humane Society

A Crandon woman accused of misusing money from the Forest County Humane Society has pled not guilty.

52-year-old Densie Bostron is charged with theft in a business setting.

She waived a preliminary hearing in Forest County Circuit Court Wednesday and then entered the not guilty plea.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled September 3rd.

A new board discovered funds were misused after taking office in January.

An internal review and investigation by the Crandon Police Department showed a former board member made close to $44-thousand-dollars in unauthorized Amazon purchases.
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Crime & Courts Humane SocietyForest CountyWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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