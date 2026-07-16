Woman accused of misusing Forest County Humane Society funds pleads not guilty

A Crandon woman accused of misusing money from the Forest County Humane Society has pled not guilty.

52-year-old Densie Bostron is charged with theft in a business setting.

She waived a preliminary hearing in Forest County Circuit Court Wednesday and then entered the not guilty plea.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled September 3rd.

A new board discovered funds were misused after taking office in January.

An internal review and investigation by the Crandon Police Department showed a former board member made close to $44-thousand-dollars in unauthorized Amazon purchases.