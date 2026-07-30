Shooting death in Forest County found to be justified

A review has determined a police shooting in Forest County was justified.

Floyd Vanzile was killed in the incident on May 23rd.

An outside agency, the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, was asked to review the events that day.

Officers from the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, Crandon Police and a DNR warden were called to Indian Settlement Road on the Mole Lake Reservation in the Town of Nashville with a report of multiple shots fired inside an apartment building.

Van Zile moved outside in his wheelchair and continued to shoot.

He retreated into the apartment building after being shot at by law enforcement.

More gunfire came, and a shot fired by the DNR warden struck Vanzile.

Both Crandon Police Officers also fired their weapons but did not hit Vanzile.

During the incident, Crandon Police vehicles and an LP gas tank were struck by gunfire from Vanzile.

The review determined the use of force by the warden, and the shots fired by the Crandon Police Officers were justified.

The full decision released by Dodge County District Attorney Andrea Will can be viewed here.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation investigative files, along with digital photo, video, and audio records, can be viewed on the Wisconsin DOJ website.