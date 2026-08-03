Police shooting in Lake Tomahawk found to be justified

The Oneida County District Attorney determines a police shooting in Lake Tomahawk was justified.

On June 17th, 76-year-old John Krga died in the confrontation with law enforcement.

Deputies had arrived at 5620 Lumen Lake Drive to arrest Krga for charges including First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

Investigative reports showed when Krga was told he was to be arrested, he started to retreat into the residence.

Deputies managed to get him outside, and a struggle began.

Krga was seen to be holding a gun in his right hand, and was repeatedly told to drop it.

When that gun was fired, a deputy shot Krga.

Oneida County District Attorney Jillian Pfeifer noted Krga’s continued refusal to comply with law enforcement’s commands and decision to discharge his firearm when she determined the deputy was justified in the use of lethal force.

Pfeifer’s full decision can be found here.