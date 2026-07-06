Names released of those involved in a deadly shooting during an arrest in Oneida County

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of those involved in a deadly shooting during an attempted arrest in Lake Tomahawk.

On June 17th, 76-year-old John Krga died in the confrontation with law enforcement.

Deputies Alyssa Knabenbauer and Justin Orth had gone to 5620 Lumen Lake Drive to arrest Krga for charges including First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says Krga produced a firearm and discharged it.

Depury Orth shot Krga, who died at the scene.

Deputy Knaubenbauer did not fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation of the shooting.