Trial underway in death of a youth counselor at a Lincoln County juvenile facility

A trial gets underway for a teen accused in the death of a councilor at the Lincoln Hills Juvenile Facility in Lincoln County.

Court proceedings began Monday as a jury for the case was picked.

18-year-old Javarius Hurd is charged with first degree reckless homicide.

Hurd is accused in the death of counselor Corey Proulx, who was allegedly struck by Hurd and died after falling and hitting his head in June of 2024.

Two weeks of court time has been set aside.

Court records showed the state has 16 witnesses that it plans to call during the trial.

Hurd will be allowed to wear civilian clothes while the trial is in progress.

Hurd was 16 years old at the time of Proulx’s death but was charged as an adult due to the serious nature of the offense.

Extensive motions have caused the case to linger on after two years, including multiple failed attempts to get Hurd’s case sent to the juvenile system.