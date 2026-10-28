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Arbor Vitae man sent to federal prison for possession of child pornography

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 28, 2026 at 6:53 AM CDT
Gavel on a judge's bench
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Gavel on a judge's bench

A sex offender from Vilas County has been sent to federal prison for 10 years.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin says 40-year-old Jack McBride was sentenced for possession of child pornography.

Following his 10-year prison term, McBride will be on supervised release for another 20 years.

In March 2025, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office received two CyberTips regarding McBride’s online conduct with minors.

A search warrant was obtained in June, and officers seized two cell phones.

An analysis of the phones found the child pornography.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation handled the investigation.

The investigation was a part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.
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Crime & Courts Child PornSex Offendersex offenderschild sex crimeWXPR News
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