A Lac du Flambeau man will be going to federal prison for buying a gun for a drug dealer.

29-year-old Alizay Doss was sentenced to 21 months for lying on a form during the purchase of a firearm.

After he gets out, Doss will be on supervised release for another three years.

He pleaded guilty in September.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Wisconsin says in March, Doss bought a handgun from a gun store for a drug associate, knowing the person was not allowed to buy a gun.

At sentencing, Judge Peterson found that this was a particularly aggravated straw purchase case because Doss knew that he was arming a drug dealer.

Judge Peterson concluded that a significant prison sentence was necessary in part because Doss had been given breaks in prior criminal cases.

The charge against Doss was the result of an investigation conducted by the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Lac du Flambeau Police Department, and the ATF Madison Crime Gun Task Force. The ATF Madison Crime Gun Task Force is comprised of federal agents from ATF as well as state and local agents throughout the Western District of Wisconsin.