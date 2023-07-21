Search goes on for a Marathon County woman missing since April

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office is putting out another call for information on the location of Tara Sullivan.

The 47-year-old Weston woman hasn't been seen or heard from in months.

Captain of Investigations Jeff Stefonnek says they've been getting one or two tips per week, but so far nothing substantial.

“We continue to ask if anybody knows anything that we don’t already know or they see Tara or they come across information that would lead us to her that they stay aware and just let us know,” said Stefonnek.

They do have one key piece of evidence… Sullivan's cell phone.

They are hoping they will be able to unlock it soon.

“The forensic tools that we use to get into electronic devices we continually get updates on. With each new update that comes out we’re hoping we can get into that device and that will be the big break in the case.”

Stefonnek says they'd welcome all tips from anyone who may think they have seen Sullivan or know what happened to her.

He says the frustrating part is they are no closer to solving the case than they were back in mid-April.

“One of the difficulties with this case from the beginning is we didn’t know whether or not we were investigating a crime or Tara disappeared on purpose and I would say we still don’t know that answer.”

Sullivan went missing in April.

Her cell phone was found in an area near the Marathon County Landfill, and officers found her car abandoned along the side of Highway 29 in Shawano County.

Officers have conducted numerous ground and drone searches in that area but haven't found any sign of Sullivan.