Antigo man arrested after chases and multiple vehicle thefts

Officers arrested an Antigo man accused of leading police on a chase and stealing multiple cars.

Thursday morning, Lincoln County Deputies were told of a high-speed chase in Shawano, Menominee and Langlade Counties earlier in the day.

The suspect reportedly abandoned one stolen vehicle before taking another.

Shortly later, that stolen vehicle was found abandoned in Langlade county, and yet another vehicle was taken.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a Flock Safety alert showed the vehicle had entered Lincoln County, and officers began a pursuit near Irma on Highway 51.

Spike strips deflated two tires near Merrill, but the driver kept going into the city of Merrill, where he struck another vehicle.

A PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver finally stopped the chase.

The driver, 44-year-old Joshua Micke of Antigo, tried to flee on foot but was caught.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says as a result of the incident a Deputy received a serious hand injury requiring surgery.

Merrill Police Department assisted in the pursuit and is handling the crash reports involving the innocent motorist and the Sheriff's Office squad car.