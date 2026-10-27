Traffic stop leads to drug investigation in Forest County

A traffic stop in Forest County led to the discovery of drugs and three arrests.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy made a stop in the town of Lincoln October 19th.

Items found in the vehicle led deputies to a home in the Town of Lincoln, where they found approximately 378 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 161 THC electronic smoking devices, some marijuana and signs of drug dealing.

A deputy had to be taken to Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital by ambulance after a physical altercation with one of the residents.

A warrant was obtained for the suspect’s arrest, and law enforcement took the individual into custody.

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Forest County Jail:



Kaylynn Tallier was arrested on charges of possession of psilocybin, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kaylynn received a $500 cash bond and has since been released.



Gage Milham-Queen was arrested on charges of manufacture/delivery of psilocybin (less than 100 grams), possession with intent to deliver psilocybin (100–500 grams), possession with intent to deliver THC (200–1,000 grams), two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Gage received a $5,000 cash bond and has since been released.



Curtis Mallory was arrested on charges of battery to law enforcement and resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm. Curtis received a $5,000 cash bond and has since been released.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office reminds people that all subjects are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.