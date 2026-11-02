Patrol car used in crash to stop a wrong-way driver in Lincoln County

A Lincoln County Patrol Lieutenant was hurt as they acted to stop a wrong way driver on Highway 51.

Many 911 calls came in Thursday evening of a wrong way driver on Highway 51 in Oneida County, heading into Lincoln County.

The driver was said to be all over the road.

An attempt was made to stop the driver in the Town of Skanawan, but the driver kept going.

Concerns about oncoming traffic prevented an attempt to use a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The lieutenant then pulled his vehicle with lights active directly into the path of the wrong way vehicle.

The suspect hit the patrol car and one civilian car.

Injuries were suffered by both the Lieutenant and the driver of the civilian car.

The patrol car received extensive damage due to the crash.

80-year-old Rory Hofmann of Grafton was taken into custody.