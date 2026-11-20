Police arrest a Merrill man in the death of his estranged wife.

On Tuesday, Lincoln County Dispatch received a request for a welfare check on 50-year-old Belinda Davidson.

The Town of Bradley resident hadn’t made it to work and wasn’t answering the phone.

Officers determined it was necessary to enter her home to check her wellbeing

Deputies located Belinda deceased and it did not appear her death was natural or accidental.

45-year-old Jason McDonald was arrested at his home in Merrill Wednesday morning in connection with the death.

McDonald is expected to make his first appearance in Lincoln County Circuit Court on Monday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says this is believed to be an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.

The Lincoln County Coroner’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and Merrill Police Department are also assisting in this investigation.

No further details are being released as the matter is still under investigation.