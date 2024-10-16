Enrollment up at Gogebic Community College after Michigan launches free community college program

If you’re a student in Michigan who graduated in 2023, you are now eligible for free community college in your district.

It’s fall and students are busy with their studies at Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, Michigan.

This year, enrollment is up thanks to the Michigan Community College Guarantee program passed this summer by the state legislature.

The new program covers in-district tuition, contact hours, and fees.

If you’re eligible for a Pell grant, there’s an additional $1,000 Michigan Achievement Bonus award available for additional college costs.

Beginning this fall, students from the Class of 2023 and beyond may be eligible for the Community College Guarantee.

Here’s the Director of Admissions, Marketing, and Community Relations at Gogebic Community College, Kim Zeckovich.

“It's very exciting, obviously, for students in Gogebic County, because Gogebic County is considered in-district, which is a huge opportunity for students who are coming from small rural communities like the towns in Gogebic County. This is a huge bonus for those students,” said Zeckovich.

To be eligible, students must complete the FAFSA, be a Michigan resident, and a US citizen.

Zeckovich says that as they’re becoming aware of this opportunity, students are excited.

“I think this really gave students the opportunity to start at a community college complete those general education requirements, which still enables them to transfer to a four year university and reach their goals,” she said.

About half of students at Gogebic Community College end up transferring to a four year university for further education.

They offer over 40 associate degree and certificate programs, with a 13 to 1 student-faculty ratio.

Some people who wouldn’t have considered college normally have now given it a second thought.

“We just had a student this week that joined our CDL program. Had no idea that it would be, the cost would be covered. And so to him, it was like a no brainer, like, why wouldn't I do this? I said, ‘absolutely.’ And so we got him in and got him registered, and he's super excited about the upcoming semester,” she says.

The scholarship is renewable for up to three years at a community college or tribal school, as long as students continue to meet eligibility requirements.