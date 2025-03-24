School District of Rhinelander operational referendum on the April 1 ballot

In November 2022, voters approved a $4 million per year for four years referendum for the School District of Rhinelander.

Superintendent Eric Burke says it was for less money than what was approve four years prior.

“What we found out is, with the way inflation went and the needs in our school district, especially in the areas of special education, it wasn't enough,” said Burke.

Staffing, which makes up 75% of the district’s budget, has gone up nearly 20%.

Transportation costs have gone up roughly 330-thousand dollars.

Costs for special education have gone up $2 million dollars since 2022.

“Special education is something that we have to provide, we want to provide. We want to support students. We have families that move into Rhinelander because we have a great special education program,” said Burke. “We have closed our doors for open enrollment for special education, but when families come here and they want our support, sometimes that's very costly.”

The state reimburses roughly a third of special education costs in districts.

A 2019 report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum found that many districts turn to referendums or divert resources from other education to special education because of the lack of federal and state funding.

Approving a new operational referendum will allow for the School District of Rhinelander to maintain its current level of education and offerings.

“Sustained excellence is something that we would like to continue here in the school district, and the referendum itself is very important for that to happen,” said Burke.

State aid has not kept pace with the costs to run the district.

It’s why dozens of districts in the state, like Rhinelander, need to go to operational referendum.

Burke says back in 2002 roughly 42% of the budget was made up of state aid, now it’s less than 25%.

The referendum question on the ballot asks voters if they approve an additional $3 million for two years through the 2026-2027 school year which is the last year of the previous referendum. Then, $7 million for each of the following two years to fund the district through the 2028-2029 school year.

It adds up $20 million total for the next four years.

This is how the question appears on the ballot:

Shall the School District of Rhinelander, Oneida, Lincoln and Langlade Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $3,000,000 per year for the 2025-2026 school year and the 2026-2027 school year and by $7,000,000 per year for the 2027-2028 school year and the 2028-2029 school year, for non-recurring purposes?

“Having a school system that's thriving, where people want to come and move to, help support the tax base, is what makes communities great. Schools are just a huge part of what makes communities special,” said Burke.

If approved, property taxpayers would see an increase of about 50 cents per $1,000 dollars. So, a property valued at $200,000 would see a roughly $100 increase.

By the fourth year, Burke says the mill rate is projected to be lower than it is right now.

You can learn more about the referendum on the School District of Rhinelander website.

The referendum question is on the April 1st ballot.