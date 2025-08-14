Drivers will soon need to watch for school buses on the road

Kids will soon be heading back to school.

Drivers will need to adjust to sharing the road with school buses picking up or dropping off students.

“If you see a school bus stopped with its red flashing lights activated state law requires you to stop at least 20 feet from that bus in either direction. If you see a school bus with its amber flashing lights activated, please remain alert because that means the bus will be stopping very soon”, said Inspector Dylan Strasburg with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Strasburg says you can pass a bus with yellow lights on but use extreme caution.

Drivers should be aware of their surroundings and eliminate distractions.

There are about 600 crashes involving school buses every year in Wisconsin.

You also need to keep an eye out for kids walking to or from school.